Tigres UANL and Portland Timbers will face each other in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023 League Cup group stage. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is the debut of the reigning champions of Liga MX, Tigres UANL, who are undoubtedly eager to replicate their success from the Mexican tournament in the 2023 Leagues Cup. They are considered one of the top contenders to win this competition and become champions.

To achieve their goal, Tigres UANL must defeat the Portland Timbers, who made an impressive start to the tournament with a solid 2-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. The qualification for the next round depends on their own performance, and they are determined to go all out in search of the crucial 3 points.

When will Tigres UANL vs Portland Timbers be played?

The game for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Tigres UANL and Portland Timbers will be played this Wednesday, July 26 at 11:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Portland Timbers in the US

This Matchday 2 game of the 2023 Leagues Cup group stage between Tigres UANL and Portland Timbers will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.