Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Premier League will have a matchup between great clubs. This confrontation is going to see Tottenham facing Manchester United at Tottenham Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Tottenham are in the midst of a new era after parting ways with all-time team icon Harry Kane. Selling the striker to Bayern Munich dealt a significant blow to their lineup. In fact, they come from a tie against Brentford.

Manchester United have bigger hopes for Erik ten Hag’s second season coaching them. Finishing within the Champions League spots is a must, but they are after a championship run. They commenced the season with a victory over Wolverhampton in front of their own fans.

When will Tottenham vs Manchester United be played?

Tottenham will be defying Manchester United on Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Premier League this Saturday, August 19. The game will be played at Tottenham Stadium.

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Manchester United in the US

The game between Tottenham and Manchester United on Matchday 2 of the 2023-2024 Premier League will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Peacock, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, and SiriusXM FC are the other options.