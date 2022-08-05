Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League regular season. Check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this English league game in Canada.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham will start their new season when they host Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for Matchday 1 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Here you will find everything there is to know about this game, such as the date, time and how to watch or live stream it online free. If you live in Canada, you can enjoy the match through FuboTV (free trial).

Tottenham finished in fourth place last season with Conte in charge and will be looking to fight for the Premier League trophy this time. Richarlison joined the club in this summer transfer window and there is much expectation about the attacking partnership he will be able to form alongside Harry Kane.

Southampton, on the other hand, managed to avoid relegation last season to stay in the Premier League. The team coached by Ralph Hasenhuttl know that they will have a tough challenge in the opening round of the new season.

Tottenham vs Southampton: Date

The match between Tottenham and Southampton for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 6.

Tottenham vs Southampton: Kick-off time in Canada

PDT: 7:00 AM

MDT: 8:00 AM

CDT: 9:00 AM

EDT: 10:00 AM

ADT: 11:00 AM

NDT: 11:30 AM

Tottenham vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Canada

The Tottenham vs Southampton game for the opening round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season will be broadcast in Canada by FuboTV (free trial).