Watch Uruguay vs Cuba online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Uruguay and Cuba meet in a 2023 International Friendly. This game will take place at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. The home team is lethal and they will show no mercy. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Uruguay vs Cuba online free in the US on Fubo]

The home team recently won a U-20 World Cup and most of those players will be future Men’s National Team players in the 2026 World Cup.

Cuba are small as a soccer team, they want to play against big south american teams to try new things in their attacking strategy and defense lineup.

When will Uruguay vs Cuba be played?

Uruguay and Cuba play for a 2023 International Friendly on Tuesday, June 20 at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo. The home team is ready to try new forwards agains the visiting underdogs.

Uruguay vs Cuba: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Uruguay vs Cuba in the US

This game for a 2023 International Friendly, Uruguay and Cuba at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo on Tuesday, June 20, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes.