The 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup will have the hosts with the USMNT facing Jamaica. This Matchday 1 game will take place at Soldier Field. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

The USMNT begins their title defense in the best way possible considering the result in the Concacaf Nations League. They were able to win the tournament with wins over Mexico and Canada. However, only five players from that roster remain in the team.

Jamaica appear as the biggest challenger for the USA in group A. They might not be favorites to be the leaders, but their opponents give them a good chance of qualifying for the next round. Those teams are Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

When will USMNT vs Jamaica be played?

USMNT will meet Jamaica on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup this Saturday, June 24 . The game will be played at Soldier Field, in Chicago.

USMNT vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch USMNT vs Jamaica in the US

The game between USMNT and Jamaica on Matchday 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Univision, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, and Univision NOW are the other options.