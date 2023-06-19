Folarin Balogun is officially a US striker, he did so by earning his first cap in the USMNT’s 3-0 win over Mexico. Then on Sunday, Balogun scored the USMNT’s second goal against Canada to lift the Nations League title.

It was the icing on the cake for the Arsenal striker who had a massive season out on loan with Reims in France. Rumors have swirled around Balogun from interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan to a move to the Bundesliga.

With a title to his name, Balogun is now turning his focus to his club situation where it seems he will not stay at Arsenal.

Balogun on his Arsenal future

Balogun stated before the Nations League final, “What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again. I’m not sure on the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen. But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present.”

On a contract with Arsenal until 2025 the Gunners have set an asking price of £40 million for his services. While an interesting option for Arsenal up top, the Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah and the coaching staff is comfortable with them.