The 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League Final will be played between Canada and the United States on June 18 in Las Vegas. In a dramatic semifinal match, the USMNT defeated Mexico by a score of 3-0. Meanwhile, Canada advanced to the championship game with a 2-0 win against Panama.

This is the Reds’ first Finals tournament after returning from their first FIFA World Cup in 36 years. Meanwhile, the Stars and Stripes enter this game as the reigning winner here after taking home the trophy from the first tournament two years ago.

The United States won the first event in 2021 by edging Mexico 3-2 for the championship; Canada came in fifth. To their credit, John Herdman’s outfit have a shot at a trophy for the first time since 2000, when they won the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

How much money does the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League champion get?

The champion of the CONCACAF Nations League will get a reward of $1 million. Teams who finished first and second in their respective League A groups during the three-tiered CONCACAF Nations League qualified for the 16-team Gold Cup.