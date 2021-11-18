Watford and Manchester United will clash off on Saturday at Vicarage Road in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Check out the probable lineups for this derby game.

Watford will meet Manchester United at Vicarage Road in Watford in the 12th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in this Matchday 12 soccer game of the English Premier League.

This will be their 15th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 12 games so far; Watford have celebrated a victory only twice to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 23, 2020, when the Red Devils grabbed a 3-0 home win at the Old Trafford in Manchester in a 2020/2021 Premier League match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Watford probable lineup

Watford may be without Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan, who sustained a knee injury while on international duty with his country. Due to a knee ligament ailment, Ken Sema had to withdraw from the Sweden team, while Kwadwo Baah was forced to withdraw from the Germany Under-19s squad due to a fractured ankle.

Peter Etebo has been out for a long time and is unlikely to play, while Christian Kabasele has been battling with a hamstring injury. On-loan midfielder Juraj Kucka, who was sent off in Watford's 1-0 loss to Arsenal, will also be absent.

Watford possible starting XI:

Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, N'Koulou, Rose; Sarr, Cleverley, Sissoko, Dennis; Pedro; King.

Manchester United probable lineup

Paul Pogba would have missed this game otherwise because of the red card and three-match suspension he incurred following the loss to Liverpool, but the midfielder will now miss even more time due to a thigh injury he sustained while on international duty. Raphael Varane, his compatriot, is also scheduled to miss the match owing to a hamstring injury he sustained in the Champions League draw with Atalanta in late October.

Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay, both of whom had withdrawn from their respective teams' international camps owing to concussion concerns and sickness, respectively, are other questions. Both Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford did not link up with their national sides, so further information on their chances of playing at Vicarage Road will be forthcoming.

Manchester United possible starting XI:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo.