Werder Bremen vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Bundesliga in your country

Werder Bremen will receive Bayern Munich this Friday, August 18 in a game valid for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The preceding season did not unfold entirely favorably for Bayern Munich. Despite clinching the Bundesliga title once again, their triumph lacked the characteristic dominance they typically exhibit. Their international performance also fell short of expectations, as they encountered formidable opposition from Manchester City, who ultimately secured the championship.

Undoubtedly, this year, Bayern Munich aspires to reclaim their status as the commanding force they have been in recent times. However, their journey commenced on a less than ideal note with a 3-0 defeat in the DFL-Supercup against Leipzig. Now, their focus is set on securing victory against Werder Bremen, a team that faced challenges in the 2022/2023 season and seeks improvement in the current year.

Werder Bremen vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (August 19)

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (August 19)

Belgium: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM

Croatia: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 8:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Ghana: 6:30 PM

Greece: 9:30 PM

India: 12:00 AM (August 19)

Indonesia: 2:30 AM (August 19)

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Kenya: 9:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (August 19)

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Morocco: 8:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (August 19)

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Norway: 8:30 PM

Philippines: 2:30 AM (August 19)

Poland: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:30 PM

Serbia: 8:30 PM

Singapore: 2:30 AM (August 19)

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Werder Bremen vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, ESPN Play Sur, Star+

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports 1, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV3 MAX, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, Sat.1, DAZN1

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: Sky Sports Action, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 1

Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal,

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Football

Switzerland: DAZN, Sat.1 Schweiz

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 3

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Action, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+