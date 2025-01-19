Commanders HC Dan Quinn makes something clear about Jayden Daniels after win vs Lions

The Washington Commanders find themselves in an unbeatable position after years of fighting from the bottom. With an experienced coach such as Dan Quinn, a competitive roster, and the perfect fit in rookie QB Jayden Daniels, they’re in the strong position they are today. Daniels delivered a stellar performance against the Detroit Lions, and his team continues to make a strong push in the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

The season put together by the quarterback continues to amaze both supporters and outsiders alike. Of course, one of the people who knows him best is his own coach, who has a unique perspective on the game played by the former LSU QB, week after week.

After the Commanders’ victory over the hosts at Ford Field, Dan Quinn spoke with the press and was clear when asked about Jayden Daniels‘ performance during the game: “He just has a different poise about him than most,” the HC said.

“He’s a rare competitor, there’s no doubt about that. But in those moments he, if he was a basketball player he’d want the last shot. As a ball player he wants the ball in his hands to make the difference. He makes great decisions with the football and that takes real mindfulness. Sometimes the best play may be [to throw it away], he uses his legs. But he is a rare competitor for us. His poise in these tight moments really stands out to us,” he also added.

Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders talks to Jayden Daniels #5 against the New York Jets in the first half of the preseason game against at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Commanders 20-17.

After the commanding victory over the Lions, Washington is now just one step away from securing a Super Bowl berth. To achieve this, they must overcome the winner of the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles in the next round.

Magic Johnson echoed the victory of the Commanders

One of the greatest players in NBA history, the multiple-time champion with the Lakers, Magic Johnson, became a co-owner of the Washington Commanders some time ago. Because of this, he takes great pride in supporting his team, especially with the promising outlook they have at the moment.

After the game against the Lions, where his team secured a spot in the next round, Johnson took to social media to express his joy over the accomplishment: “COMMANDERS WIN!! I have to shout out our defense first for setting the tone for the team tonight.”

“We had 5 takeaways, including Martin returning an interception for a touchdown and a huge interception by Sainristil in the endzone to keep the Lions from scoring right before the half! From there, the offense just dominated! Daniels played an incredible game with 299 yards and zero turnovers – and all of our guys showed up: Robinson Jr. with 2 TDs, Ertz with 1 TD, McLaurin with 1 TD, and big runs from Ekeler!”

What’s next for the Commanders?

After the impressive road victory against the Detroit Lions, the Washington Commanders are eagerly awaiting to find out who their next opponent will be in the conference final.

The next opponent will come from the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, and in either scenario, Dan Quinn’s team will once again have to play this game on the road.