Among the options for fans to vote on the best player of the NFL playoffs so far, one name is standing out and rewriting expectations. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been in outstanding form throughout the postseason and is now aiming to secure the Divisional title.

Despite competing with seasoned NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson, Daniels is carving his path to becoming one of the league’s most exciting players. The 25-year-old quarterback has demonstrated exceptional talent, proving he belongs among the best in the game today.

Daniels’ performances against the Lions and Buccaneers have been pivotal, earning him national recognition and sparking conversations across the football world. His rise to prominence hasn’t been accidental, as fans recently uncovered an 11-year-old post on X where Daniels predicted his future success.

“One day, you guys are going to hear my name everywhere,” Daniels wrote in the post. With his vision firmly in place, the Commanders’ quarterback is proving that belief and hard work go hand in hand. This moment could mark the beginning of an even greater legacy for him.

Jayden Daniels’ message on his X account years ago. Via @JayD__5

Daniels shines as Commanders reach Divisional Championship

The Washington Commanders made a bold choice by selecting Daniels in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the decision has already paid off in spectacular fashion. For the first time in 35 years, the franchise is heading to the Divisional Championship, thanks in large part to their standout rookie quarterback.

Daniels’ rookie season stats tell the story of his impact: an impressive 69% completion rate (331-of-480), 3,568 passing yards, 170 first downs, and 25 touchdown passes. His leadership on the field has been instrumental in propelling the Commanders forward, even as the organization undergoes significant administrative changes.

Daniels reflects after victory over the Lions

Smiling confidently after the game, Daniels spoke about his ability to stay composed in high-pressure moments—a quality reporters often highlight. His calm demeanor and decisive playmaking have become hallmarks of his game.

“It starts with our faith in God. As a team, we believe in each other. We believe in the man upstairs,” Daniels shared. With that mindset, the Commanders’ rookie star is already looking ahead to the next challenge: the Divisional Championship game against the winner of the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams.

