What happens if the Eagles win, tie or lose vs Rams in the 2025 NFL playoffs?

Lincoln Financial Field will be all dressed up to host a huge divisional showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams have proven throughout the season why they were among the best in the NFC, and they will battle for a victory in the 2025 NFL Playoffs to bring them one step closer to the coveted Super Bowl.

On one side, the home team. Led on the field by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, the Eagles are coming off a dominant victory over the Green Bay Packers, also at home, and they know that playing on their turf is an advantage the Rams don’t have.

On the other side, the surprising team led by Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford knows they will have to double their efforts to secure a win in this matchup. After a commanding victory over the Vikings last week, the Los Angeles squad earned the right to play in this crucial game.

Of all the matchups at this stage, this clash between the Eagles and Rams is undoubtedly one of the most evenly matched. Both teams will go all in to join the already-qualified Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes and the Commanders with Jayden Daniels, as they continue their strong pursuit of reaching New Orleans.

Jalen Hurts #1 celebrates a first quarter touchdown pass with Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

What happens if the Eagles defeat the Los Angeles Rams?

The NFC will have its other divisional round to play, with the Eagles and Rams as the main protagonists. Nick Sirianni‘s team dispatched the Packers led by Jordan Love without any trouble, while their opponent comes off a victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Monday at the Cardinals’ stadium.

If Philadelphia manages to make a statement at home and defeat their opponent, they will automatically secure a spot in the NFC Championship Game, where they will face the surprising Washington Commanders, who pulled off an impressive win against the Detroit Lions.

What happens if the Eagles and Rams tie their game?

A tie is often a possible outcome during the regular season. However, in these playoff stages, that’s not the case. As a result: What happens if playoff games end in a tie?

If the game ends in a tie at the end of regulation, an overtime period will be played, lasting 15 minutes. During overtime, both teams are guaranteed at least one possession of the ball.

The team that earns more points than their opponent, either by scoring a touchdown or a field goal, will win once both teams have had a possession. If the score is still tied, another overtime period will start, and this cycle will keep going until a winner is decided.

What happens if the Eagles lose to the Rams?

If, after the game, the Philadelphia Eagles are outscored by the Rams, it will mark the end of their season, and their chances of reaching the Super Bowl will fade. The team led by Matthew Stafford will advance to the NFC Championship Game and will host the Washington Commanders.