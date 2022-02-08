A video surfaced of the 27-year-old defender slapping and kicking a cat in his house which led to social media outcry.

Kurt Zouma is in deep trouble, in the court of public opinion and now with his team after his brother uploaded a snapchat video of Zouma kicking and slapping a cat in his house.

According to The Sun, West Ham United are considering dropping Zouma against Watford. The video shows the French player dropping the cat and kicking it in mid-air across his kitchen. Zouma later chases the cat around the dining room and throws a pair of shoes at it, while the cat tries to escape. The final image is of Zouma slapping the cat in the face.

West Ham United condemned the footage and many on social media have attacked the defender upon seeing the footage. Thousands of people have contacted the RSPCA and the player has hence apologized for the video.

Will there be any legal action against Kurt Zouma?

The player could face a criminal case if the RSPCA does pursue criminal action. The irony to all of this is that Zouma is an ambassador for French charity, Seed, which raises money for an animal shelter for big cats.

Zouma arrived at West Ham this season after loan spells at Everton, Stoke City, and in France. From 2014-2021 he was officially a Chelsea player, playing 99 Premier League games winning 5 titles with the club.