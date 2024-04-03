Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto Baggio, and Weston McKennie? What? Yeah, it’s not exactly who we’d think would be grouped in with those Juventus legends, but USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie is having himself quite a season when it comes to providing the final pass.



Weston McKennie has a total of 10 assists in the campaign, 7 in Serie A, a stat which he leads for his team, and 3 in the Coppa Italia. Oddly, McKennie has not scored in the present campaign, a trait that was associated with the American especially when he first arrived at the club.



For Weston McKennie it has been a comeback season after a dismal spell at Leeds United, and without question Weston McKennie is Juventus’ comeback player of the season.

Weston McKennie stats in 2023/24



In Serie A, McKennie has played a total of 28 games this season with 7 assists, three more than Filip Kostić, four more than Dušan Vlahović (often the receiver of McKennie’s passes), and Adrien Rabiot.



Six of McKennie’s assists have come when he has played in the middle of the field, while one has come from him on the right. Despite going scoreless this season, McKennie has been one of Juventus most consistent and best players.



In total Weston McKennie has an impressive 13 goals and 15 assists in 126 games for Juventus. 9 goals and 10 assists in 98 Serie A, proving that Massimiliano Allegri was not wrong on what the American can bring to the table.



Weston McKennie’s contract talks



At the moment Weston McKennie is reportedly in talks to renew his contract at Juventus, his current deal is set to finalize in June of 2025 and the Italian Old Lady is trying to wrap up the American for the long term.



Unconfirmed reports suggest that Weston McKennie was offered a lower salary at Juventus, something that seems highly unlikely given that various players will move on at the end of the season and if Paul Pogba’s final appeal fails, the chances are his contract will be terminated by the club, leaving salary space to improve Weston McKennie’s deal.