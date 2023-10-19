Despite what some critics may say Weston McKennie’s time at Juventus has been a major success. The former Schalke 04 box to box midfielder has put in a lot of work for Massimiliano Allegri, who has always been able to find a place on the field for the USMNT star.



McKennie has platooned at various positions in the midfield in Turin from a defensive midfielder, wing back, or right winger, but his hard work and knack for goal has always been an attribute Allegri has always looked to exploit. One can say the only hiccup for McKennie at Juventus was cutting his momentum at the club last season to join ill-fated Leeds United in the Premier League.



Upon his return to Juventus, McKennie started in seven of his team’s eight Serie A matches, going the full 90 against Torino before the international break. Still, McKennie has higher hopes than just being a versatile player and spoke with DAZN Italy about what he wants to accomplish at Juve.



Weston McKennie on being the best at one position



McKennie stated to DAZN. “I’ve always been able to play different positions. It’s a blessing and a curse at the same time. Because at the end of my career, I want to be known as someone that was great at one position and not good at many.



“So obviously I see myself as an 8 and being in the midfield. But at the end of the day, whatever the team needs to win – whatever I can do.” On September 16th McKennie reached 100 appearances for Juventus across all competitions with his contract running until June of 2025.



At Juventus, McKennie has won his only two club titles, the Coppa Italia, and Italian Super Cup. Then with the USMNT, McKennie has won two titles and was the US Soccer Player of the Year in 2020.



Interest from abroad



McKennie still has interest from various Premier League sides, which was a dream of McKennie to play in, but after his Leeds experience, McKennie will have to evaluate if he will ever return to the Premier League.