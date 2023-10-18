For a long time, fans of the USMNT have been kicking and screaming for the United States to play high caliber opposition, they did just that with their two friendlies against Germany and Ghana. Both games provided a lot of insight as to where the team is going and where the squad needs to improve on.



Their first friendly against Germany was a seesaw contest in the first half but after a lively 30 minutes the quality of a superior German side took care of the Americans 3-1. Despite a lot of banter on X (formerly Twitter), player per player the USMNT is still greatly overmatched by a team like Germany.



Then against Ghana it was a lights out performance, 4-0 in 45 minutes the USMNT showed all their promise against a team that realistically and historically against the USMNT should have put up a better fight. Yet, you play who’s in front of you, and the United States showed all their attacking talent against a bewildered Ghana side. Still after the 180 minutes of international soccer was over, Gregg Berhalter will have to ponder many things going forward, here are 4 takes from the USMNT’s games against Germany and Ghana.



Gio Reyna is back



Yes! Gio is back! Despite all the hoopla and all the drama one of the most talented soccer players in the country had “four star” matches against Germany and Ghana. Two goals against Ghana were the icing on the cake to say, “am back”. Reyna was connecting passes and making Pulisic, Weah, and Balogun much more dangerous than they usually are. Reyna is that creative fold the USMNT needs to link Pulisic better with the attack and to give the team a much higher quality of options. Something lacking in the last World Cup at times.



The talent of Gio Reyna has never been questioned, it has been his durability, and despite a two-goal performance against Ghana, it was his 45 minutes against Germany, country where he plays his club soccer, that could be his best calling card to getting more substantial minutes at Borussia Dortmund, who would be foolish to not bring Reyna into the fold. At the moment Reyna is a second option at Borussia Dortmund but his minutes will most likely increase, he is simply too talented to stay on the bench. Although he may need to wait a long while before he is in the starting XI.



Balancing the midfield



With Reyna playing a modern 10 position, Gregg Berhalter will have to decide how to reshape a midfield known for its hustle and work rate but at times is wanting in its marking and creation. The arrival of Johnny Cardoso could be key for this. Cardoso is a more of a ball to a teammate, anticipator in his defensive duties, not so much a tackler/destroyer like Adams or McKennie.



In fact, Cardoso is most likely the USMNT player to have played in the most intimidating of surroundings with his club Inter of Porto Alegre in the Copa Libertadores having played huge matches away from home in Buenos Aires, in La Paz, and Rio de Janeiro, where Johnny has been one of Inter’s best players.



While to many he may be a second option, Cardoso has the makings of a player that will challenge for first team minutes sooner rather than later.



What to do about the defense?



The weak link of the United States is their defense, one thing was certain in watching the friendlies against Germany and Ghana is that the USMNT simply does not have a defender of the quality of an Antonio Rüdiger. Making it very apparent that Gregg Berhalter will have to mold his defense to be tight and compact and that may mean making some difficult choices.



What to do about Sergiño Dest? For the great talent that Sergiño Dest has, he is really good on all his side traits, but is grossly unreliable for what he makes his paycheck for… defending. Dest is simply blown out of the water by players of higher caliber when it comes to defending. At one point if Reyna and Weah are both on the field Berhalter may have to bench Dest in order to make sure his backline is doing their job properly.



Unless Berhalter does what Xavi did when he was fed up with Dest’s lack of defending and moved him up field and played him as a winger, which insanely could be a good position for Dest, even as an off the bench option. Dest could bring a lot of quality from the bench as the USMNT is still a team that drops considerably in level when the options come off the bench.



The dream lineup today



While some may balk at the notion that Dest should be benched, the reality of soccer is you play your best line up, the line up that can most effectively get you a win, not so much your “best” players.



Today, and knowing Berhalter would never do this, the USMNT’s best lineup for a balanced playing style could look something like this:



A more balanced and marking defense with Scally and Robinson on the flanks with Ream and Carter-Vickers in the center of defense. A more freed version of Reyna and Pulisic to feed and create their own chances with Balogun, and McKennie and or Weah helping as options when pushing forward.



SURVEY What do you think of this USMNT lineup? What do you think of this USMNT lineup? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Berhalter is married to his 4-3-3 although his best performance came from a 4-2-3-1 against Ghana which hopefully will finally allow Berhalter to rethink some things.



So, while it was all doom and gloom against Germany, it’s all potential and ceiling against Ghana, the reality is the USMNT is a talented side, who despite what many may think, believes in their coach who has grown alongside his players.



The team continues to show promise and with a looming Copa America where the United States will be asked for a deep run, these friendly matches answered a few questions and left a few unanswered, which is truly the purpose of playing top quality opponents.