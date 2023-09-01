The UEFA Champions League is set to kick off its group stage on September 19th, the final will be played in London at the famed Wembley Stadium on June 1st. The winner of the 2023–24 UEFA Champions League will automatically qualify for the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League group phase, earn the right to play against the winners of the 2023–24 UEFA Europa League in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup, and also enter the 32-team 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Speaking of the United States, 10 American players will play in the UEFA Champions League group stage and many with pivotal roles at their clubs. It has started to become a healthy custom to see as many as 10 Americans in European club soccer’s premier competition.

Here is a list of all 10 USMNT players getting ready to play in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/24 season.

USMNT players in UEFA Champions League

PSV will field three Americans in the competition with Sergiño Dest, Malik Tillman, and Ricardo Pepi. Brenden Aaronson returns to the competition, where the midfielder caught the eye of Marcelo Bielsa with Union Berlin.

Cameron Carter-Vickers will be leading the back line for Celtic, while Giovanni Reyna will look to regain his form with Borussia Dortmund.

AC Milan will have two of the best USMNT players, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah. Barring an emergency Zack Steffen will not see the field for Manchester City.

Lastly former Colorado Rapids left back Sam Vines will play for Royal Antwerp, who getting out of their group will be a major achievement.