Mancehster City have defeated Manchester United 2-0 at the Old Trafford in the 11th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. What does this loss mean for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will he stay at the Red Devils or will it be the end of him?

Manchester City won the Premier League derby against Manchester United at Old Trafford with a final result of 2-0. Pep Guardiola's team grabbed the triumph too easily, with two goals in the first half, as well as control of the ball and the match throughout the match. This time, Cristiano Ronaldo was powerless to save United like in the Champions League on Tuesday. City did net twice, but it was also, De Gea who stepped up with several saves.

United threw a ton of money to build a strong defense, but there isn't a single match they haven't conceded a goal in. Eric Baily scored an effective own goal seven minutes in the game to give the away side the 1-0 lead. Thanks to it, the Ivory Coast defender will go down in history as the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Manchester Derby.

When it seemed that this would be the end of it, Bernardo Silva punished the drowsiness in the United defense, thanks to a De Gea howler at the goal line. United did not manage to merge the ranks in the second half. There was a period of mild initiative, but there was no real danger to Ederson's net.

Manchester United: What now for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

After Jose Mourinho left the club in December 2018, Solskjaer stepped in, firstly as a caretaker manager and he stabilized the ship. Thus, he signed a permanent contract with Manchester United in March 2019. However, two years on, the Red Devils are sinking again, even with a superstar like Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad.

This season, Manchester United have conceded more goals at Old Trafford (11) than Premier League bottom-placed Norwich has at Carrow Road (10). An interesting fact is that ever since the Norwegian took reigns of the club, they have spent €160 million on defenders, which is much more than Norwich have ever spent in their history.

After the City loss, Solskjaer thanked the Old Trafford faithful for their continued support. As he neared the tunnel, a few supporters began to boo him, but they were swiftly drowned out by the applause. The 48-year-old does not appear to have any options for reversing the situation. The present recipe for disaster includes bad coaching, dreadful player performance, and fan dissatisfaction.

Solskjaer's job at Man Utd has been on the line for quite some time now, and it will again be up in the air after the Manchester Derby defeat. However, the club will most certainly have trouble coming up with a suitable substitute, especially after the favorite for the job, Antonio Conte, has gone on to become the new Tottenham boss, replacing Nuno Espírito Santo.

