What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Sporting CP today in first leg of 2026 UEFA Champions League QFs?

A pivotal European night awaits as Arsenal face Sporting CP in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. With a place in the semifinals at stake, every detail matters and the outcome of this opening clash could shape the tie. Follow Sporting CP vs Arsenal live with us!

In two-legged knockout formats, the first match often sets the tone, but it doesn’t decide everything. Still, whether Mikel Arteta‘s team secures a win at home or fall behind, each result carries different implications heading into the second leg.

Goal margins, momentum and tactical adjustments all come into play in a competition where small edges can define entire seasons. For both sides, the stakes go beyond just this match.

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What happens if Arsenal beat Sporting CP today?

If Arsenal beat Sporting CP today, they will take a first-leg advantage into the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. A win in the first leg does not decide the tie, but it puts Arsenal in a strong position.

David Raya of Arsenal warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match (Source: Warren Little/Getty Images)

In a two-legged format, the team with the higher aggregate score across both games advances, meaning any victory gives the Gunners a margin to protect or build on in the second leg.

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The size of the win also matters. A narrow one-goal victory keeps the tie open. With the second leg at home, they would then only need to avoid losing by more than their first-leg margin to advance. There will be different options to watch the first leg between Sporting CP and Arsenal in the USA.

What happens if Arsenal and Sporting CP tie today?

If Arsenal and Sporting CP draw today, the tie will remain completely open heading into the second leg. A draw in the first leg means neither side gains an advantage on aggregate, leaving everything to be decided in the return match.

Under current UEFA rules, the away goals rule no longer applies, so the scoreline of the draw (0-0, 1-1, etc.) does not provide any added benefit to either team. This significantly changes the dynamics compared to previous years.

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In the second leg, whichever team wins will advance. If the aggregate score is still level after 90 minutes, the match will go to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout.

What happens if Arsenal lose to Sporting CP today?

If Arsenal lose to Sporting CP today, they will head into the second leg trailing on aggregate and needing a comeback to advance. A defeat in the first leg puts immediate pressure on them, as they would need to overturn the deficit.

The margin of defeat is crucial. A one-goal loss keeps the tie within reach, while a heavier defeat would require a more aggressive and potentially risky approach in the second leg. Without the away goals rule, Arteta’s team would need to win by enough goals.