What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Slavia Praha today in 2025-26 Champions League?

Barcelona head to Fortuna Arena to face Slavia Praha for a Matchday 7 showdown in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, seeking a vital three points to secure a direct spot in the Round of 16 as the league phase nears its conclusion.

Barcelona enter the match in a strong position with 10 points, currently sitting within the knockout play-off zone. However, they cannot afford to be complacent; a loss, coupled with results from around the league, could severely complicate their path to automatic qualification.

On the other side, host Slavia Praha are in need of a miracle to reach the play-off stage. Still searching for its first win of the tournament, the Czech side has managed just three points from three draws. It must win its final two matches by a wide margin to keep any hope of advancement alive.

What happens if Barcelona win vs Slavia Praha?

If Barcelona secure a victory at Fortuna Arena, Hansi Flick’s squad would climb to 13 points and move into a direct qualification spot for the Champions League Round of 16. A favorable result on the final matchday would then allow it to clinch a top-eight finish without further complications.

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

What happens if Barcelona and Slavia Praha tie?

In the event of a draw, Barcelona would move to 11 points, keeping them within the knockout play-off zone. This result would leave the Spanish side needing a home victory in the final matchday against Copenhagen to maintain any hope of securing direct qualification.

What happens if Barcelona lose vs Slavia Praha?

If Slavia Praha pull off an upset over Barcelona at Fortuna Arena, the Spanish side could see its qualification hopes in jeopardy, creating a must-win scenario in the final matchday against Copenhagen.