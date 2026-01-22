Sean Payton issues strong warning to entire NFL about Broncos QB job after Bo Nix injury against Bills

Sean Payton once again warned the NFL that, despite Bo Nix being out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, backup quarterback Jarred Stidham is capable of taking them to the Super Bowl with a victory over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

“He’s got this calm demeanor that I think suits him well. He’s played in big games in college football. I said this at the start of the season, I felt like our two was inside the best 32. I think everyone feels that way, but that’s why that signing was important. You don’t know when it’s happening, but I’m glad it happened. That acquisition.”

Nix was injured during overtime in the game against the Buffalo Bills. Although at first there were no signs of a problem, Payton confirmed after the victory in Denver that Bo needed surgery.

Who will be starting quarterback for Broncos vs Patriots?

Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback for the Broncos against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. In recent days, Sean Payton has spoken highly of him, even though he hasn’t taken a snap in nearly two years.

Are the Broncos underdogs vs Patriots in AFC Championship Game?

Yes. The Broncos are 5.5-point underdogs before facing the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Bo Nix’s injury has caused an impressive seven-point swing, making Drake Maye’s team a clear favorite.

