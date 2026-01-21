Chiefs part ways with yet another coach in 2026 as Andy Reid continues aggressive overhaul

Andy Reid will continue helming the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026, but with different assistants. Shortly after a report of a new firing as Reid rebuilds his staff, Chiefs Kingdom found out another coach will not return next year.

On Tuesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reported that the Chiefs are parting ways with offensive assistant Kevin Saxton. Tucker D. Franklin, who had already noticed the same with assistant running backs coach Mark DeLeone, noted that Saxton is no longer under coaching staff on the Chiefs website.

Saxton had been serving as the personal assistant to Reid since 2023, having previously worked as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Benefict Tigers in college football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coaching changes for Reid, Chiefs in 2026

Saxton joins a number of coaching departures in Kansas City for 2026. The first domino to fall came with assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham leaving to join his father Kyle at the University of Michigan. Defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio also left for the NCAA to become the UNLV Rebels offensive line coach.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Advertisement

The Chiefs also fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree as well as running backs coach Todd Pinkston before removing DeLeone and Saxton. In turn, they snatched a Super Bowl champion from Shedeur Sanders’ Cleveland Browns by hiring Chad O’Shea as their new WRs coach.

Advertisement

see also Bills secure 3x Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs for 2026 to continue helping Josh Allen

On top of that, the Chiefs seem to have finally turned the page on Matt Nagy by reuniting with another Super Bowl winner in Eric Bieniemy, who’s reportedly leaving his post as Chicago Bears RBs coach to be Reid’s OC again.

Advertisement

Current state of the Chiefs’ offensive coaches for 2026

In the meantime, there are other offensive coaches who remain under contract with the Chiefs: Joe Bleymaier (passing game coordinator), David Girardi (QBs coach), Dan Williams (assistant QBs coach), Tom Melvin (tight ends coach), and Andy Heck (offensive line coach).

However, there are rumors that Reid could lose Heck to retirement. Therefore, there could be more coaching changes at Arrowhead, with the Chiefs still having to fill the gaps left by their recent firings.

Advertisement