Inter Miami officially re-sign MLS Cup champion to continue helping Lionel Messi

Following a successful 2025 campaign where Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to their first-ever MLS Cup title, the club is preparing to defend its crown and compete in international tournaments. To that end, the Herons are looking to build a competitive roster and recently confirmed the return of a key champion from last season.

“Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo on a permanent transfer from Argentinian Liga Profesional de Fútbol side Club Atlético Lanús. Ríos Novo signs a contract that will run through the 2028-29 season, with an option for an extension until 2029-30,” Inter Miami stated in an official release.

The Argentine goalkeeper was a vital piece of Javier Mascherano’s squad that achieved the historic MLS Cup victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Rios Novo served as the starter throughout the postseason, recording two clean sheets during the championship run.

During 2025, the former Lanus keeper made 19 appearances and registered five clean sheets. However, he will face stiff competition this season, as Inter Miami have also signed 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair from Minnesota United.

While the Canadian is expected to serve as the primary starter—with Rios Novo as the deputy and Oscar Ustari as the third-choice keeper—Inter Miami face a heavy international schedule including the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup. This will likely necessitate heavy rotation, providing the Argentine keeper with opportunities to start.

Rios Novo’s career so far

The 23-year-old goalkeeper developed in the youth system of Argentina’s Lanus, though he never made a first-division appearance for the club. At 18, Rios Novo moved on loan to Atlanta United 2, later making his first-team debut in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Alajuelense following a red card to then-starter Brad Guzan.

After 18 appearances in Atlanta, the Argentine was loaned to Phoenix Rising FC of the USL Championship. There, he made 87 appearances and starred in the 2023 championship penalty shootout to win the title, earning MVP honors. Following his success in Phoenix, he moved to Fort Lauderdale, where he has now signed a long-term contract for the first time in his career.

Inter Miami remain active in the transfer market

With the goal of remaining competitive across all competitions, Inter Miami recently officially signed Tadeo Allende to a long-term contract, bringing back another fundamental piece of their MLS Cup-winning side.

With the official arrival of the Argentine goalkeeper, Inter Miami have now added eight reinforcements during this transfer window. Alongside Rios Novo and Allende, the Herons will feature Daniel Pinter, David Ayala, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, Facundo Mura, Micael, and former Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon for the upcoming season.