MLB Rumors: NY Mets, Padres emerge as suitors for former All‑Star pitcher in free agency

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres continued to pursue pitching upgrades as MLB free agency rolled on. After a busy winter that included the acquisition of Freddy Peralta, the Mets turned attention to a familiar face: former All-Star José Quintana, who pitched for New York in 2023 and 2024.

Quintana, a left-handed starter, posted solid numbers over his last two seasons with the Mets and Milwaukee Brewers, showing consistency and reliability. His experience could provide stability for a rotation in need of depth as the season approaches.

MLB insider Hector Gomez shared details on X: “The Mets are showing strong interest in LHP José Quintana, who played for the team in 2023-2024 and could be a third or fourth starter in their rotation. Other teams that have shown interest in Quintana include the Padres, Rangers, Tigers, and Rockies, among others.”

Could Quintana return to the Mets’ rotation?

If signed, Quintana would slot behind Peralta, Nolan McLean, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, and Sean Manaea, providing veteran depth and flexibility. His ability to handle mid-rotation innings makes him a valuable target for the Mets as they aim to compete with the Dodgers again.

Jose Quintana #62 of the Brewers pitches during the second inning against the Dodgers. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Padres also eyeing Quintana

The Padres represent another strong option for Quintana, despite a quieter offseason compared to their division rival. With the loss of Dylan Cease to Toronto, San Diego may be motivated to reinforce their starting rotation before spring training begins.

