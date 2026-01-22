Trending topics:
Mike Macdonald confirms if Sam Darnold will miss Seahawks vs Rams with key weapon possibly back for 2026 NFC Championship game

Mike Macdonald revealed the situation surrounding Sam Darnold's oblique injury ahead of the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFL playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Sam Darnold quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks
© Soobum Im/Getty ImagesSam Darnold quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks

Mike Macdonald, head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, provided the latest injury report on Sam Darnold ahead of the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. Although there is still some uncertainty, the quarterback should be ready to go.

“Good. In terms of the plan, we’re still on the plan. So, I wasn’t part of the offensive walk-through just now, but they said it went really well. He’s feeling good. He feels better than he did going into the 49ers game and he showed that he can throw. We’d like to get some throws before Sunday.”

Darnold suffered the oblique injury last week, but he had no issues in the victory over the San Francisco 49ers. However, to win the Super Bowl, the Seahawks need their quarterback to be as healthy as possible.

Seahawks lose RB Zach Charbonnet

Zach Charbonnet is out for the rest of the season with the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a knee injury in the game against the San Francisco 49ers. It is a very tough blow for Sam Darnold’s offense.

Seahawks could get back key weapon for Sam Darnold

However, in a very positive update, Macdonald said that Charles Cross could be available to face the Rams. A key piece of the offensive line. “Charles is good. You know, we’ll see how today goes, but, we’re optimistic for the game. Just working through his foot.”

