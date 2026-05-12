Cristiano Ronaldo reacts with optimism despite Al Nassr missing out on clinching SPL title vs Al Hilal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of lifting his first Saudi Pro League trophy was just seconds away from reality. However, an unbelievable mistake by goalkeeper Bento gifted the rivals a last-minute goal, resulting in a 1-1 draw between Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Consequently, Ronaldo will have to wait until the final matchday to secure the championship.

Following the match, the Al Nassr captain didn’t hesitate to share a message of hope, indicating that they are only one step away from the long-awaited title. “The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight!” Ronaldo posted on his social media.

The equalizer arrived in agonizing fashion during the final seconds of the game. After a long throw-in from an Al Hilal player intended as a cross, Bento came out to claim the ball but accidentally fumbled it into the back of his own net. The blunder left Ronaldo looking dejected on the bench as the victory slipped away.

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The dream is close. Heads up, we have one more step to take! Thank you all for the amazing support tonight! pic.twitter.com/zQphO0lN1b — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 12, 2026

Two games, two finals for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was quite literally seconds away from his first title in Saudi Arabia. However, the Portuguese forward now has the chance to lift two trophies in the final two matches of the season.

If Al Nassr defeat Damac in the final round of the Saudi Pro League, they will be crowned champions. But before that, they could become champions of the AFC Champions League Two when they face Japan’s Gamba Osaka on Saturday, May 16th.

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Interestingly, there is a possibility that Ronaldo could win both titles on the same day. Since Al Hilal are forced to win both of their remaining league matches to stay in the race, a failure to defeat Neom on Saturday, May 16th, would officially make Al Nassr the Saudi Pro League champions—potentially on the very same day they compete for the AFC Champions League Two crown.

Ronaldo’s SPL Golden Boot aspirations fade

Ronaldo was on track to win his third consecutive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot, but those chances have now become highly improbable. After failing to find the net against Al Hilal while Ivan Toney scored in Al Ahli’s victory, the gap in the individual title race has widened significantly.

Ronaldo currently has 26 goals to his name, and with only one match remaining, he must somehow overtake Julian Quiñones (29 goals) and Toney, who leads the standings with 30 goals.