Cristiano Ronaldo on alert as Brozovic could miss Al Nassr’s season finale due to injury

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will have to decide the Saudi Pro League championship on the final matchday, and Marcelo Brozović could miss out due to injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unable to be crowned Saudi Pro League champion with a game to spare following Al Nassr’s 1-1 draw against Al Hilal. Just as it seemed Ronaldo and company were set to become the new champions, a huge mistake by Bento seconds before the final whistle gifted the rivals an equalizer and delayed the team’s title celebrations.

As a result, Al Nassr must now wait until the final matchday against Damac, where they will need a victory to secure the throne. However, alarm bells are ringing as Marcelo Brozovic left the pitch against Al Hilal showing clear signs of pain and could miss the end of the season if the injury proves serious.

Not only could he miss the clash with Damac scheduled for May 21, but he might also be sidelined for the grand final of the AFC Champions League Two on Saturday, May 16, against Japan’s Gamba Osaka.

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Interestingly, Al Nassr could win two different titles on the same day; if Al Hilal fail to beat Neom that same Saturday, Ronaldo would be crowned Saudi Pro League champion and could potentially secure the international trophy as well.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr. (Getty Images)

Jorge Jesus confirms Brozovic’s injury

While there is no official diagnosis yet, the Al Nassr midfielder was substituted in the 72nd minute for Nader Al Sharari. Manager Jorge Jesus confirmed in the post-match press conference that the change was forced by the Croatian’s physical condition.

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“After Brozovic’s injury, I brought on Nader, but after those substitutions the team became more defensive-minded,” the Portuguese coach remarked, discussing the team’s tactical shift following Brozovic’s exit.

Al Nassr await key players

A potential layoff for Brozovic would compound the problems for Jorge Jesus, who is already missing midfielders Angelo and Abdullah Al Khaibari, both of whom sat out the derby against Al Hilal.

The Brazilian has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury suffered during the defeat to Al Qadsiah. He is being evaluated day-to-day, and his presence in the final matches against Gamba Osaka and Damac remains unconfirmed.

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The Saudi midfielder suffered a sudden hamstring injury during Al Nassr’s training session last Sunday. This kept him out of the Al Hilal match, and he finds himself in the same day-by-day situation as Angelo regarding a possible return.