What happens if Neymar’s Santos win, tie or lose vs Cruzeiro today in 2025 Brasileirao finale?

Neymar Jr. returned to Santos this season to bolster the team’s title ambitions. Unfortunately, a lengthy injury hindered the Brazilian star’s contributions and complicated matters for his team. However, before the setbacks arose during the season, Neymar’s comeback provided Santos with a fighting chance in their final match against Cruzeiro in the 2025 Brasileirao finale.

Since recovering from his injury, Neymar has been the cornerstone of Santos’ efforts to maintain their status in the Brasileirao for the next season. Today’s result will be pivotal in determining whether they achieve this goal.

Santos find themselves in a precarious position in the standings, with prospects of either being relegated or qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana next year, given that Brazil offers numerous spots for participation in this South American tournament.

With Neymar expected to lead the team in this crucial match, Santos are eager to secure their place in the next edition of the Brasileirao, along with a coveted spot in the Copa Sudamericana, after two years of absence from international competitions in South America.

What happens if Neymar’s Santos win?

If Neymar and Santos emerge victorious against Cruzeiro, they will secure a place in next year’s Brasileirao. Furthermore, depending on the outcomes of matches involving Corinthians, Gremio, Vasco Da Gama, and Atletico Mineiro, they could also play in the Copa Sudamericana next year.

This outcome is plausible for Neymar’s team, as Cruzeiro, having already secured a top-three finish in the standings and a qualification for Copa Libertadores, have little at stake in the Brasileirao.

What happens if Neymar’s Santos tie?

If Neymar and Santos tie against Cruzeiro, they will rely on Vitoria, Ceara, and Fortaleza not winning their matches to avoid relegation. In such a scenario, they must also keep an eye on Vitoria’s goal difference and ensure they do not suffer a heavy defeat against Cruzeiro.

If those three teams fail to secure victories and Atletico Mineiro lose by two or more goals, Santos could qualify for the Copa Sudamericana by tying with Cruzeiro in the Brasileirao finale.

What happens if Neymar’s Santos lose?

If Neymar and Santos lose to Cruzeiro, they will need Fortaleza, Ceara, and Vitoria to falter in their matches. If Fortaleza and Ceara draw their games, they would be level with Santos in the standings, and Neymar’s team would avoid relegation due to a superior goal difference.

Brasileirao’s standings for its season finale

With many aspects of the tournament already finalized, such as Flamengo’s championship win and the qualification of four out of five teams for the Copa Libertadores, as well as two out of six teams for the Copa Sudamericana, and two out of four teams facing relegation, the standings are set for a pivotal season finale.

Flamengo 79 pts. +51 GD Palmeiras 73 pts. +31 GD Cruzeiro 70 pts. +27 GD Mirassol 67 pts. +24 GD Fluminense 61 pts. +9 GD Botafogo 60 pts. +18 GD Bahia 60 pts. +6 GD Sao Paulo 51 pts. -3 GD Red Bull Bragantino 48 pts. -10 GD Gremio 46 pts. -7 GD Corinthians 46 pts. -5 GD Vasco da Gama 45 pts. 0 GD Atletico Mineiro 45 pts. -6 GD Santos FC 44 pts. -8 GD Ceara 43 pts. -4 GD Fortaleza 43 pts. -13 GD Vitoria 42 pts. -18 GD Internacional 41 pts. -15 GD Juventude 34 pts. -34 GD Sport Recife 17 pts. -43 GD