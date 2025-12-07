Where to watch Santos vs Cruzeiro live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Santos will play against Cruzeiro in the Matchday 38 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

With the Brasileirao season reaching its final chapter and the title already off the table, the spotlight now shifts to the scramble for international berths and the fight to avoid the drop — a battle Santos find themselves squarely in.

In a twist few expected, Neymar Jr.’s squad still has a path to both safety and a postseason spot, giving them plenty to play for as they clash with a Cruzeiro side aiming to cap a standout campaign that already secured a coveted Copa Libertadores ticket.

When will the Santos vs Cruzeiro match be played?

Santos will host Cruzeiro in a Matchday 38 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Sunday, December 7. The match is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Keny Arroyo of Cruzeiro – Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

Santos vs Cruzeiro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Santos vs Cruzeiro in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and Cruzeiro will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.