What happens if PSG win, tie or lose vs Monaco today in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?

PSG travel to the Stade Louis II to face Monaco for the opening leg of the 2026 Champions League knockout playoffs. Their primary goal for the visitors is to secure a positive aggregate position before returning to the Parc des Princes next week to decide the series.

Despite being the title holders and heavy favorites to advance, Luis Enrique’s side enters the match under pressure following a recent slump in form. Les Parisiens arrive in Monaco on the back of a surprising 3-1 defeat to Rennes in Ligue 1, a result that saw them surrender the top spot in the table to Lens.

While they have won three of their last five matches, tensions have surfaced within the squad regarding their consistency. Meanwhile, Monaco enter the tie as underdogs but carry confidence from their recent 3-1 victory over Nantes and a gritty 1-0 win over PSG in their last meeting back in November.

What happens if PSG win vs Monaco?

A victory at the Stade Louis II would give PSG a commanding advantage heading into the second leg on Wednesday, February 25. Winning by any margin means they would only need a draw at home to secure their place in the Round of 16.

Vitinha celebrates a goal for PSG. (Getty Images)

What happens if PSG and Monaco tie?

A draw leaves the series completely level. Because away goals do not serve as a tiebreaker, any scoreline means the winner will be determined solely by the result in the French capital next week. If the second leg also ends in a draw, the match will proceed to overtime and potentially penalties.

What happens if PSG lose vs Monaco?

A defeat would put the defending champions in a comeback position. Monaco would have an advantage heading into Paris and PSG would need to win the return leg by a greater margin to advance. If they win the second leg by the exact same margin, the tie will go to extra time.