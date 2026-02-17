Where to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Monaco and PSG will face each other in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Monaco vs PSG online in the US on DAZN]

It’s a marquee all-Ligue 1 clash in the knockout playoffs of the UEFA Champions League, as reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain battle familiar domestic rival AS Monaco for a place in the Round of 16.

PSG are chasing another historic run after missing direct qualification, but Monaco—well acquainted with the Parisians from league play—embrace the underdog role and believe they have what it takes to deliver a statement upset on the continental stage.

When will the Monaco vs PSG match be played?

Monaco play against PSG this Tuesday, February 17, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Maghnes Akliouche of AS Monaco – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Monaco vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Monaco and PSG. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.