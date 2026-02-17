Why is Paul Pogba not playing today for Monaco vs PSG in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?

The UEFA Champions League KO phase is ready to roll and we have an all-French series between Monaco and PSG. However, for the red-and-white, a household name is not suiting up, so the question is: Why is Paul Pogba not playing?

Pogba hasn’t played since December 5 with a recurring calf injury. The French, therefore, was excluded from Monaco’s Champions League squad for this knockout stages. Monaco have been let down by what was supposed to be a world class redemption signing for Pogba.

Even Pogba’s brother, Mathias, has spoken about his brother’s issues. “It’s frustrating, not just for him but for everyone in the family. I told him that he couldn’t be back at 100% straight away. We expected better from his return. But this is the reality. The body is not used to this sort of rhythm at high intensity.” Mathias also added, “We aren’t robots.”

Monaco vs PSG recent results are closer than one may think

PSG have ruled above France for more than a decade. Monaco have had their moments, but nothing to compare to PSG. However, the last 10 games between both show there is a close rivalry going on.

PSG do have the lead with five wins, but Monaco have won three of those games, and there are two draws. As a matter of fact, these two teams played each other in late November, 2025, and Monaco won despite playing the last 10 minutes with 10 men. However, this is the Champions League, this is a whole other level of competition.

Have Monaco missed Pogba?

Yes and no. For once, having someone as talented as Paul Pogba miss games is not nice for any team. Having said that, this version of Pogba is not the same one that carried the French national team to a World Cup title in 2018.

Monaco got used to not counting on Pogba for a while now. However, they hope he can be a good reinforcement once he heals. For now, Pogba is not only unfit to play, but also not at the level he once had.