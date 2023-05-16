What happens if Real Madrid lose to Manchester City in 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

Real Madrid are the defending champions, they won the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League against Liverpool in what was their 14th title within the tournament.

But during the first leg game against Manchester City they couldn’t do anything to draw 1-1 against a powerful english arab-funded team.

Pep Guardiola knows Real Madrid well, it’s not the first time they’ve played a Champions League game against them, much less a semifinal round.

What happens if Real Madrid lose the second leg game against Manchester City?

If they lose the second leg game against Manchester City that would be the end of their road to the final and therefore they would not be able to defend their current title as they would be officially eliminated from the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League.

The first leg game was heavy, Manchester City have a tough defense and their forwards are dangerous, but Real Madrid have the strategy to stop them.

If Manchester City scores an early goal that could complicate things more for Real Madrid and two goals would be death for the ‘White House’ since it would be very hard to overcome that scoreboard.