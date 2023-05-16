What happens if Manchester City and Real Madrid tie in second leg of 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

After a tight draw in the first leg 1-1 both teams want to use their best strategy to win the second leg but this game is likely to end in a draw.

Manchester City are slightly favorites playing at home but Real Madrid have enough experience to win this game and any tournament, experience is what counts.

Real Madrid couldn’t win the first leg game but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a good strategy to win this game even if Ancelotti.

What happens if Man City and Real Madrid tie in the second leg game?

In case the Manchester City vs Real Madrid game ends in a draw after 90 minutes (including injury time) then they will have to play extra time and if after extra time the game is still tied everything will be defined in penalty shoot-outs.

Neither team wants the game to end in a draw as penalty shoot-outs are a lottery and luck has a lot to do with it.

Real Madrid are the defending champions they won the 2021-2022 title, during that season they defined one of the knockout stage games, semifinals, against Manchester City in extra time.