What happens if Slovakia win, tie or lose vs Kosovo today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

All eyes are on Slovakia and Kosovo as they meet in a decisive UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifying clash today. With a spot in the play-off finals on the line, every kick, every decision could tilt the balance of this high-stakes match.

For Francesco Calzona‘s men, the match represents a pivotal moment in their quest for the World Cup. Kosovo, meanwhile, arrive with momentum and ambition, promising a contest that could swing either way.

This isn’t just about points — it’s about controlling destiny in the UEFA play-off bracket, with both nations aware that the next 90 minutes could define their journey to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What happens if Slovakia beat Kosovo today?

If Slovakia beat Kosovo today, Slovakia will stay alive and take a major step toward advancing in the UEFA play‑off Path C for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Slovakia qualified for this two‑round knockout stage by finishing second in Group A.

Players of Slovakia react following the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match in 2025 (Source: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

That win would put Slovakia into the Path C final on March 31, against the winner of the other semi‑final in their bracket (Turkey or Romania). The play‑off finals are single‑match, win‑or‑go‑home affairs.

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A victory over Kosovo boosts Slovakia’s confidence and keeps their World Cup dream alive, but they would still need to overcome their Path C final opponent to actually clinch a place in the tournament.

What happens if Slovakia and Kosovo tie?

If Slovakia and Kosovo tie today, both teams will remain in the UEFA 2026 World Cup play‑off picture, but the tie opens up a more complicated path forward. UEFA play‑off matches in this round are single‑leg knockout games.

If the match is tied at the end of regulation in this playoff format (March 26 semifinals), it will proceed to extra time and, if necessary, a penalty shootout to decide who moves on to the Path C final on March 31.

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So a tie at full time doesn’t leave things unresolved: it simply prolongs the match until one team earns progression. The winning side would then move on to face the other Path C semi‑final winner with a chance to clinch World Cup qualification.

What happens if Slovakia lose to Kosovo today?

If Slovakia lose to Kosovo today, Kosovo would advance to the Path C final, and Slovakia’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign would be over, at least via this play‑off route.

The play‑offs only offer two knockout rounds to decide the final four European qualifiers, and losing in the semi‑final stage eliminates a team from those spots.