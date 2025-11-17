Trending topics:
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

What happens if Germany win, tie or lose vs Slovakia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Germany faces Slovakia in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, vying for a coveted spot in next year's prestigious tournament set to be hosted across North America.

By Santiago Tovar

Florian Wirtz of Germany runs with the ball.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesFlorian Wirtz of Germany runs with the ball.

No team has faced more adversity in recent World Cup appearances than Germany. Currently competing in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Slovakia, the Germans find themselves in a precarious position as they vie for a spot in the prestigious tournament in North America next year.

Having clinched four victories while dropping one match to Slovakia, Germany need to maintain an unwavering focus in their encounter with the Slovaks. Their aim is to elate the fans filling the seats at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, making a strong showing today all the more crucial.

In their previous matchup, Germany overcame Luxembourg by a two-goal margin, a team situated in Group A alongside Northern Ireland and, of course, Slovakia. With Florian Wirtz and Nick Woltemade anticipated to feature in the starting lineup, the Germans are determined to secure a victory that would bolster their dreams of participating in the 2026 World Cup.

For Slovakia, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The team boasts an impressive record of four wins and only one defeat. In a notable upset, they bested Germany 2-0 on home turf, and they aim to replicate this performance on German soil.

What happens if Germany win against Slovakia?

If Germany triumph over Slovakia in the World Cup Qualifiers game, they will secure a direct berth to the 2026 World Cup. Regardless of the goal margin, earning three points will see the Germans join the roster of teams already qualified for next year’s competition.

Where to watch Germany vs Slovakia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Germany vs Slovakia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

This victory would mark their 21st World Cup qualification, reinforcing their status as the second-highest participant in World Cup history, just behind Brazil, which has appeared in every tournament since its inception.

What happens if Germany tie with Slovakia?

A draw against Slovakia would also secure Germany a direct spot in the 2026 World Cup. Their goal difference in the standings provides additional assurance of their presence in next year’s tournament.

What happens if Germany lose to Slovakia?

If Germany lose against Slovakia today, they will find themselves in the European playoffs. Being level on points with Slovakia in the standings, a loss would compel them to battle for the final available World Cup spots next year.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
Better Collective Logo