Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Germany vs Slovakia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Germany will face Slovakia in a Matchday 6 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Florian Wirtz of Germany
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesFlorian Wirtz of Germany

Germany and Slovakia will face each other in a Matchday 6 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Advertisement

[Watch Germany vs Slovakia online in the US on Fubo]

It’s shaping up to be one of the marquee clashes of the UEFA Qualifiers, as the two top contenders in Group A square off with the inside track to first place on the line. Germany enters the night level with Slovakia at 15 points but holds the edge on goal difference, giving the hosts a slight cushion if things finish level.

Slovakia, though, has already shown it can rattle the group leaders after beating them on Matchday 1, and the visitors arrive hungry for a statement result that could power a dramatic push into the top spot.

Advertisement

When will the Germany vs Slovakia match be played?

Germany play against Slovakia this Monday, November 17, for Matchday 6 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET). 

Milan Skriniar of Slovakia – Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Milan Skriniar of Slovakia – Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Advertisement

Germany vs Slovakia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Germany vs Slovakia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Germany and Slovakia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
What happens if Germany win, tie or lose vs Slovakia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?
Soccer

What happens if Germany win, tie or lose vs Slovakia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Where to watch Luxembourg vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Luxembourg vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

What happens if Germany win, tie or lose vs Luxembourg today?
Soccer

What happens if Germany win, tie or lose vs Luxembourg today?

Broncos’ Bo Nix got praised by teammate after outplaying Patrick Mahomes and beating Chiefs in Week 11
NFL

Broncos’ Bo Nix got praised by teammate after outplaying Patrick Mahomes and beating Chiefs in Week 11

Better Collective Logo