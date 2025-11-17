Have Germany qualified for 2026 World Cup after win vs Slovakia?

Germany and Slovakia faced off in a ‘win and you’re in‘ type of match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Both started the day with 12 points so, the scenario was really clear. Now that it’s all said and done, what’s next?

Germany needed a tie or a win to qualify directly to the 2026 World Cup. Slovakia needed to win. Now that the game ended 6-0 in favor of Germany, the dust settled and we know who will go to the tournament.

As for Slovakia, the World Cup Qualifiers Playoffs await. The draw will happen on November 20th, where the 16 teams qualified will know their opponents. Out of the 16 teams, 12 are the group runner-ups, and the other four are the best-ranked group winners of the 24/25 UEFA Nations League.

It was the perfect game for Germany

Germany was not hesitant at all. Since the game started, the Bavarians were in full control and really aggresive. The first half ended 4-0 in favor of them. The game was just perfect for Die Mannschaft.

Leon Goretzka of Germany

The second half was more of the same, as the home side added more goals to the end result. Not only that, the team was defensively sound as it barely suffered. Germany had full selfish intentions as they racked up 70% of the ball possession, Slovakia had little to no chance to even touch the ball.

Germany’s final numbers in the World Cup Qualifiers?

Germany ended with the lead in the Group A thanks to five wins and one loss. This also serves as a revenge as it was Slovakia the one that beat Germany back in Matchday 5.

They scored 16 and received just three goals during their six games. In the end, while not pretty, it was enough to guarantee the direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup. Germany are a four-time winner of the tournament, so they will be one of the favorites to win it all.