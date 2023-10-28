What is the Socrates Award given at the Ballon d’Or Ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or ceremony, scheduled for Monday, recognizes the best player in the world during the year as the primary individual award to be handed. However, it’s not the only trophy distributed in the ceremony.

Other achievements, such as the best goal, are also possible. But one prestigious mention has nothing to do with football. This is the Socrates Award, introduced last year to honor players for their off-the-field efforts.

The Socrates Award, named after the Brazilian legend was created to highlight players who use their resources to help in social and environmental causes, making a positive impact beyond the game.

Socrates Award Nominees

This year’s nominees have very famous names in it. The first nominee is American icon Alex Morgan, nominated for her work at the Alex Morgan Foundation. Another potential winner is Asisat Oshoala, recognized for the Oshoala Academy.

The remaining players have links to great clubs in the world. Marcus Rashford has been vocal about social problems, and the star was nominated for initiating the Child Food Poverty Task Force to help kids get proper nutrition.

Another worldwide player is Vinicius Jr., who appears in this list for his Instituto Vini Jr.. The remaining player is Antonio Rüdiger, acknowledged for his efforts in the Antonio Rüdiger Foundation he inaugurated to help people in Sierra Leone.

Who Was the First Winner of the Socrates Award?

Sadio Mane won the Socrates Award in 2022 when he became the first winner of the valuable distinction.