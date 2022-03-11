Luka Modric played a great part in Real Madrid's incredible win over PSG, eliminating the French giants from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Here, find out what the Croatian midfielder professed just before the kick-off.

Karim Benzema has been the hero at the Santiago Bernabeu after stealing the show with his hat-trick against Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday.However, despite the Frenchman's impeccable performance, it is mandatory to single out another player who starred in this decisive matchup of the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

At the age of 36, Luka Modric has once again proved that he is able to deliver world-class performances, demonstrating dominance in the mid-area just like he did in 2019 when he grabbed the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. The Croatian ace was in charge of the spectacle in Real Madrid's locker room and his reactions after the victory went viral among the Real Madrid fans.

The midfield veteran, who turns 37 in September, is expected to extend his contract with the La Liga side until 2023. He has already won UEFA Champions League trophies with the Whites since his arrival one decade ago, and there is no doubt that he would aim to win another one before hanging up his boots.

Real Madrid vs PSG: What Luka Modric said before the game

An interesting fact is that before the second clash against the Red-and-Blues, Luka Modric had confided to a close friend that he believes Santiago Bernabeu outfit would become the UCL champions if they were to win this time.

"I have already announced in this show. If Real Madrid beat PSG, you already have the European champions. I have no doubt in my mind. In fact, Luka Modic said the same thing to a mutual friend. He stated 'If we triumph in this game, we will certainly win the Champions League", revealed Spanish journalist Paco Gonzalez during the TV program El Partidazo de COPE.