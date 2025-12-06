Trending topics:
When and where will Colombia play their FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage games?

Colombia will compete in Group K at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Explore match dates, opponents, and host cities for Los Cafeteros.

By Alexander Rosquez

James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia controls the ball.
© Adam Hunger/Getty Images James Rodriguez #10 of Colombia controls the ball.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw has set the stage for an expanded tournament featuring 48 teams across North America. Colombia has been drawn into Group K, giving fans an early glimpse of the team’s potential path through the group stage.

Colombia will face a mix of established and emerging teams in their group. Their scheduled opponents include Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as one of the world’s elite national teams.

Uzbekistan, a team with a growing international presence, and the winner of a playoff bracket that could feature nations such as DR Congo, Jamaica, or New Caledonia.

Draw assistant Shaquille O'Neal draws out the card of Colombia during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Colombia’s Group K schedule

Colombia’s group-stage matches are confirmed and scheduled as follows, giving fans a clear picture of Los Cafeteros’ path through Group K:

  • Match 1: Colombia vs Uzbekistan — Date: June 17 — Venue: Mexico City — Time: 22:00 ET
  • Match 2: Colombia vs Playoff Winner (DR Congo / Jamaica / New Caledonia) — Date: June 23 — Venue Guadalajara — Time: 22:00 ET
  • Match 3: Colombia vs Portugal — Date: June 27 — Venue: Miami — Time: 19:30 ET
