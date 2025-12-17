FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 prize money: How much does the winner of PSG vs Flamengo get?

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup returns in 2025 with a final that blends global glamour and continental pride. PSG and Flamengo arrive from different soccer worlds, carrying titles, history and the weight of a trophy that bridges eras. Follow the final between PSG and Flamengo live with us!

The modern cup speaks the language of big money. FIFA’s revamped format places financial rewards at the center of the spectacle, turning the final into a high-stakes clash where prestige and prize funds move side by side.

With PSG and Flamengo expected to field their strongest lineups, the question of prize money looms large over the matchup. The figures reflect the growing ambitions for the tournament, hinting at how much is now on the line when champions from Europe and South America collide.

What is the prize money for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup?

The 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup isn’t just about global bragging rights — there’s cold, hard cash backing every kick. According to Yahoo Sports, champion of the PSG vs Flamengo clash stands to collect about $5 million in direct prize money from the competition itself, while the runner-up will settle for roughly $4 million.

FIFA Intercontinental Cup trophy (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

These figures reflect the current structure of the revamped Intercontinental Cup, where prize money is modest compared with the larger global club event but still significant within its own context. This payout scheme underscores how FIFA is trying to balance tradition with modern financial incentives.

Historically, intercontinental titles carried prestige more than profit; now, the lure of tangible rewards is threaded into the sport’s narrative. For clubs like Flamengo and PSG, giants in their respective continents, this cash adds a worthwhile bonus to continental glory.

While the sums here are smaller than the $1 billion prize pool seen in the wider 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, where winners and participants collect tens of millions based on performance and participation, the Intercontinental Cup stands as its own showcase bout with clear stakes attached.