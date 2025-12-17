NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies anticipate Munetaka Murakami’s decision announcement date

This offseason, Japanese players have emerged as the primary focus for historic MLB franchises. Among those expressing interest in Japanese standout Munetaka Murakami are the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies.

As these franchises aim to rebound in the regular season, their dedicated fanbase eagerly anticipates Murakami’s decision. The deadline for his announcement is December 22nd, providing a limited window for MLB teams to make their offers following his posting.

Securing the Japanese slugger is no small feat, as several franchises are in the mix, alongside the Mets and the Phillies. According to multiple reports, other teams have emerged as serious contenders, offering potentially better prospects for landing Murakami.

The Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays reportedly stand out as the leading candidates to sign Murakami. Given this competitive landscape, the New York teams and Philadelphia could face an uphill battle, possibly anticipating disappointment.

Other teams reportedly in the race for Murakami

Major franchises are indeed making significant efforts to woo the 25-year-old Japanese hitter, whose appeal has captivated the league. However, some teams remain steadfast, refusing to relinquish hope in pursuing Murakami for the upcoming season.

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs have joined the fray that has the Phillies on it, eager to secure Murakami’s talents. With heightened anticipation surrounding his potential MLB signing, he is one of the most coveted players from Japan this offseason.

Why did franchises reportedly take so long?

Despite remarkable stats, including 56 home runs in Japan’s regular season, Murakami’s strikeout rate, nearing 30%, has raised concerns. Some analysts have also highlighted his estimated value — around $140 million — which some franchises might find challenging to justify given the concerns over his strikeout frequency.

The combination of his impressive performance and areas of concern prompts a complex decision-making process for franchises considering splurging on this standout talent.

