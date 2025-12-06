David Beckham reveals a major offer he makes to Lionel Messi for after his retirement, which he ultimately rejects

Inter Miami, led by David Beckham, achieved one of the most anticipated goals since the franchise’s founding, capturing the MLS Cup. Lionel Messi played a pivotal role, providing two key assists and delivering standout performances throughout the playoffs to secure the title.

It’s hard not to consider that this could be one of Messi’s final professional soccer trophies, and discussions have already emerged about a potential retirement date and what he might do afterward. His future plans are heavily influenced by where he decides to live.

According to Pablo Giralt, Beckham told Messi that he would love for him to settle in Miami after retiring, but Messi made it clear that his priority is to stay near Barcelona. “I signed the best player of all time. I told him I’d like him to live in Miami when he retires, but he said he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. No player loves Barcelona as much as he does.”

That makes perfect sense given that Messi spent his entire career in Spain, building not only his professional legacy but also a family. He undoubtedly has countless memories tied to the city. Perhaps it’s even a subtle hint that he could remain involved with Barcelona in an executive or coaching role while staying close to home.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

A significant moment in Miami

Beyond winning the MLS Cup, the match carried a deeper message as it marked the farewell of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi’s longtime teammates. Both legends are retiring from professional soccer and are expected to return to Spain. Their relationship goes beyond teammates—they are close friends.

Messi shared his thoughts on the special moment. “It’s a lot of happiness, it was one of our goals. We managed to win the Leagues Cup and had a great year. The team worked tremendously hard and delivered all season. I’m happy for what we achieved, for them. Ending their careers this way is beautiful and well-deserved. Today closes a very special chapter, and I wish them the best, two friends I care about deeply.”

What’s next for Messi

Now, all eyes are on the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Messi in outstanding form. The main question remains whether he will participate, as he has not confirmed his plans.

In an interview with Gaston Edul, Messi discussed his next steps considering the World Cup draw and the need for rest. “It’s been a very long year with many matches, long and demanding… a significant effort. We played the Club World Cup, which was a beautiful experience but very exhausting. Now it’s time for a break to prepare properly for what comes next, have a good preseason, and start fresh, as always.”

