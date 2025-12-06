Trending topics:
soccer

David Beckham reveals a major offer he makes to Lionel Messi for after his retirement, which he ultimately rejects

The president and co-owner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, made it clear that he had presented an offer to Lionel Messi to consider after his retirement, but Messi rejected it without hesitation.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
David Beckham and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Elsa / Getty ImagesDavid Beckham and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Inter Miami, led by David Beckham, achieved one of the most anticipated goals since the franchise’s founding, capturing the MLS Cup. Lionel Messi played a pivotal role, providing two key assists and delivering standout performances throughout the playoffs to secure the title.

It’s hard not to consider that this could be one of Messi’s final professional soccer trophies, and discussions have already emerged about a potential retirement date and what he might do afterward. His future plans are heavily influenced by where he decides to live.

According to Pablo Giralt, Beckham told Messi that he would love for him to settle in Miami after retiring, but Messi made it clear that his priority is to stay near Barcelona. “I signed the best player of all time. I told him I’d like him to live in Miami when he retires, but he said he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. No player loves Barcelona as much as he does.”

Advertisement

That makes perfect sense given that Messi spent his entire career in Spain, building not only his professional legacy but also a family. He undoubtedly has countless memories tied to the city. Perhaps it’s even a subtle hint that he could remain involved with Barcelona in an executive or coaching role while staying close to home.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Advertisement

A significant moment in Miami

Beyond winning the MLS Cup, the match carried a deeper message as it marked the farewell of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, Messi’s longtime teammates. Both legends are retiring from professional soccer and are expected to return to Spain. Their relationship goes beyond teammates—they are close friends.

Lionel Messi wins 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami: How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo lifted at Al Nassr?

see also

Lionel Messi wins 2025 MLS Cup with Inter Miami: How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo lifted at Al Nassr?

Messi shared his thoughts on the special moment. “It’s a lot of happiness, it was one of our goals. We managed to win the Leagues Cup and had a great year. The team worked tremendously hard and delivered all season. I’m happy for what we achieved, for them. Ending their careers this way is beautiful and well-deserved. Today closes a very special chapter, and I wish them the best, two friends I care about deeply.”

Advertisement

What’s next for Messi

Now, all eyes are on the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with Messi in outstanding form. The main question remains whether he will participate, as he has not confirmed his plans.

In an interview with Gaston Edul, Messi discussed his next steps considering the World Cup draw and the need for rest. “It’s been a very long year with many matches, long and demanding… a significant effort. We played the Club World Cup, which was a beautiful experience but very exhausting. Now it’s time for a break to prepare properly for what comes next, have a good preseason, and start fresh, as always.”

Advertisement
emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
David Beckham explains why Rodrigo De Paul’s signing is a major move for both Inter Miami and MLS
Soccer

David Beckham explains why Rodrigo De Paul’s signing is a major move for both Inter Miami and MLS

Is Messi leaving Inter Miami? The other legend who left MLS to prepare for the World Cup
Soccer

Is Messi leaving Inter Miami? The other legend who left MLS to prepare for the World Cup

Celebrities spotted at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Which stars were present?
Soccer

Celebrities spotted at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Which stars were present?

Thomas Muller breaks silence after losing MLS Cup final to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami
Soccer

Thomas Muller breaks silence after losing MLS Cup final to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Better Collective Logo