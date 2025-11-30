Messi secures another title with Inter Miami before MLS Cup final: How many does Ronaldo have with Al Nassr?

Inter Miami are coming off a dominant 5-1 victory over New York City FC in the MLS Cup Eastern Conference Final, a match in which Lionel Messi contributed an assist and helped push the team one step closer to another title. The club even secured a separate trophy after the win, sparking immediate comparisons tied to one of the sport’s greatest rivalries: how many titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won with Al Nassr?

Inter Miami were crowned champions of the Eastern Conference after defeating NYCFC, earning an official trophy that adds to their growing collection. With this latest success, the club have now claimed three titles in the last three years—a remarkable run for an organization that continues to rise in stature and ambition.

With this conference crown, Messi has now collected three trophies with Inter Miami: the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, the 2023 Leagues Cup, and the 2025 Eastern Conference title. While the Supporters’ Shield is awarded to the MLS team with the best regular-season record—and does not represent winning MLS Cup—it remains an official honor and counts toward the club’s and Messi’s overall trophy haul.

This new milestone further elevates Messi’s legacy. His trophy cabinet is overflowing after nearly two decades at the top level. Between his success with Barcelona, Argentina, PSG, and Inter Miami, the Argentine star has amassed 47 official titles, making him the most decorated player in soccer history.

How many trophies has Cristiano Ronaldo won with Al Nassr?

When Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January 2023, expectations skyrocketed. Many believed the Portuguese forward would dominate the Saudi league both individually and collectively. And while Ronaldo has continued to produce elite numbers, he has not captured an official trophy with the “Sun of Riyadh.”

As of November 2025, Ronaldo has won only one title with Al Nassr: the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, lifted in August of that year. However, that competition is not recognized as an official tournament.

A striking statistic is that Ronaldo has lost 13 potential titles with Al Nassr since arriving nearly three years ago. Still, there is nothing left for him to prove; he remains one of the most accomplished players in the history of the sport.

Across his legendary career, Ronaldo has collected 35 titles, including a European Championship, five Champions League crowns, four Club World Cups, three Premier League titles, and two LaLiga championships.

