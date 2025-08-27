When do Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami play again after beating Orlando City in 2025 Leagues Cup?

Lionel Messi starred in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinal, scoring a crucial brace to lead Inter Miami past Orlando City. The Argentine now has a chance to secure his third trophy with the club—and his second Leagues Cup title—after previously winning the 2023 edition.

Returning to the lineup after missing the last two matches due to injury, Messi was the standout performer, guiding Inter Miami to the final, which is scheduled for Sunday, August 31. The opponent has yet to be determined, as the other semifinal between Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy is still pending.

By reaching the final, Inter Miami have also secured automatic qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the potential to enter directly into the Round of 16 if they win the Leagues Cup on Sunday.

This will mark Messi’s third opportunity to claim silverware with Inter Miami. He previously starred in the 2023 Leagues Cup final, scoring in a 1–1 draw before Miami defeated Nashville on penalties for their first-ever trophy. His second title came a year later with the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the MLS team with the most points in the regular season.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates after winning the Leagues Cup Semifinal against Orlando City. (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Messi continues to outshine Cristiano Ronaldo

Even after leaving Europe’s elite competitions, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain central figures in global soccer, and comparisons continue. In this context, Messi appears to be enjoying more success in his new U.S. adventure than Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Messi has now won two titles with Inter Miami, with the chance to add a third on August 31, while Ronaldo has yet to secure an official title with Al Nassr. The only trophy Ronaldo has with Al Nassr is the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, won in his debut season, but it is not recognized as official by the country’s soccer governing body.