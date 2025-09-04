Inter Miami break silence on chaotic ending to 2025 Leagues Cup final vs Seattle Sounders

Inter Miami have broken their silence on the chaotic scenes that followed their 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final. On Thursday, the club released a statement addressing the incidents at Lumen Field:

“Inter Miami condemns the altercations that took place following the conclusion of the Leagues Cup Final. These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch.

“We are working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately. We thank our fans and community for their continued support.”

What happened after Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to Sounders at 2025 Leagues Cup final?

The Herons suffered a blowout loss in their trip to Seattle, with the Sounders joining the list of Leagues Cup champions thanks to a comfortable 3-0 win over the 2023 winners of the competition.

Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders members involved in a huge brawl.

But as soon as the final whistle blew, chaos ensued. Luis Suarez was spotted spitting on a Sounders’ coaching staff member, with players and members of both teams later being involved in a huge brawl.

Neither Major League Soccer nor Leagues Cup authorities have spoken about this situation yet but a decision is expected to be announced soon. On Thursday, Luis Suarez also broke his silence in regard to his controversial behavior.

Luis Suarez apologizes for spitting incident

“First of all, I want to congratulate Seattle Sounders for the victory in the Leagues Cup. But, above all, I want to apologize for my behavior at the end of the game,” Suarez wrote on his Instagram account. “It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where as soon as the game ended, things happened that shouldn’t have happened. But that doesn’t justify the reaction I had. I was wrong and I sincerely regret it.

“It is not the image I want to give neither in front of my family, who suffers from my mistakes, nor in front of my club, which also does not deserve to be affected by something like that. I feel bad about what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recognize it, and apologize to all those who felt bad for what I did. We know that there is still a long season ahead, and we will work together to achieve the successes that this club and all its fans deserve.”

