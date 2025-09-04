Luis Suarez finally addresses spitting incident after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup loss to Sounders

Luis Suarez added insult to injury on Sunday by spitting at a member of the Seattle Sounders‘ coaching staff following Inter Miami‘s 3-0 loss at the 2025 Leagues Cup final.

After days of silence, the Uruguayan striker finally addressed the matter with a lengthy post on social media Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Suarez apologized for his actions and congratulated the Sounders for their win.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Seattle Sounders for the victory in the Leagues Cup. But, above all, I want to apologize for my behavior at the end of the game,” Suarez started. “It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where as soon as the game ended, things happened that shouldn’t have happened. But that doesn’t justify the reaction I had. I was wrong and I sincerely regret it.

“It is not the image I want to give neither in front of my family, who suffers from my mistakes, nor in front of my club, which also does not deserve to be affected by something like that. I feel bad about what happened, and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to recognize it, and apologize to all those who felt bad for what I did. We know that there is still a long season ahead, and we will work together to achieve the successes that this club and all its fans deserve.”

Luis Suarez argues after the Leagues Cup final loss.

Will MLS sanction Luis Suarez over Leagues Cup incident?

Of course, the question now is whether the MLS will take action and punish Suarez for his controversial behavior. Even though the incident occurred in the Leagues Cup and not in MLS play, the league can still punish the striker.

CBS Sports notes that the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement covers sanctions for “misconduct that occurs in any stadium or playing facility and which occurs at, during, or in connection with any game or tournament in which the player competes.”

Not only did Suarez play for Inter Miami against another MLS team, but the match also took place at Lumen Field, home to the Sounders. However, the Leagues Cup Disciplinary Committee has to review the incident first.

How many games could Suarez miss?

That committee must include five members, with four of those appointed by the commissioner and two of them being former MLS players. If Suarez gets suspended for more than two games, the MLS Players Association will be allowed to appeal. Inter Miami have nine games left in the 2025 MLS regular season, with the Herons returning to action September 13 against Charlotte.

