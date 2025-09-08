Luis Suarez hit with additional MLS sanction after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final vs Sounders

Despite being the favorites to win the 2025 Leagues Cup, Inter Miami were soundly defeated by the Seattle Sounders. This marked Javier Mascherano’s first defeat in a final in his career as head coach. In addition, he faces a tough challenge ahead, as Luis Suarez will not only receive the Leagues Cup sanction after his altercate with Sounders assistant Steven Lenhart, but the MLS has also taken strong action due to his behavior.

According to Tom Bogert, MLS has suspended Luis Suarez for an additional three games following his altercation with Steven Lenhart. The Inter Miami star will miss matches against Charlotte FC, Seattle Sounders, and DC United, creating further challenges for his team in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami stars Sergio Busquets and Tomas Aviles received suspensions of two and three games in the Leagues Cup, respectively. However, MLS chose not to extend these suspensions to league play, allowing Lionel Messi’s team to breathe a sigh of relief regarding their potential absences.

Following a stringent sanction by the Leagues Cup, Luis Suarez could miss up to nine games with Inter Miami. However, the veteran’s future with the team remains uncertain as his contract, expiring in December 2025, has not been renewed. In case he chooses to retire, he may not serve the full suspension since he wouldn’t participate in next edition Leagues Cup, where the sanction applies.

Luis Suarez complains after a foul.

How many games has Luis Suarez missed due to sanctions in his career?

Luis Suarez has consistently ranked among the most influential players in modern soccer. Over his impressive 16-year professional career, he has netted 565 goals, cementing his status as a Barcelona legend and a pivotal figure in Liverpool’s storied history. Yet, his legacy also carries the weight of numerous absences owing to sporting sanctions.

Remarkably, Suarez has missed 67 games due to suspensions, as reported by Transfermarkt. This statistic is noteworthy, surpassing the number of matches he has missed because of injuries, which have increasingly hindered him in recent years, totaling 62 games.