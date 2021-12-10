The 2021 MLS Cup Final will mark the end of the road of the 2021 MLS Season, and soccer fans in the US will be wailing for the 2022 MLS Season. Here, find out the start date of the MLS 2022 regular season.

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) sanctioned Major League Soccer (MLS), which is the sport's highest level in the United States. The league currently has 27 clubs (24 in the United States and 3 in Canada), with intentions to expand to 29 by the 2023 season.

MLS, along with the Canadian Football League, is regarded as one of the "Big Six" major professional sports leagues in the United States and Canada, while not being one of the "Big Four." The MLS was established in 1993 as part of the United States' successful bid to host the World Cup in 1994. With 10 clubs, the first season began in 1996.

The final MLS game of this season, the 2021 MLS Cup Final, which will be hosted by the Portland Timbers, will be played at Providence Park. It's worth noting that no MLS Cup Finals have ever been hosted in Portland, and finalist New York City FC will make their debut in these competitions.

2022 MLS Season: Start and end date

The MLS, the main professional soccer league in the United States and Canada, will enter its 27th season in 2022. Charlotte FC will join the league as an expansion team in the 2022 season, bringing the total number of clubs to 28.

The regular season will start on February 26, 2022, and end on October 9, 2022. That is the earliest start of an MLS season in history, timed to coincide with the 2022 international soccer calendar, which begins on November 21, 2022, in Qatar with the World Cup.

The MLS Cup Final will take place on November 5, 26 days before the World Cup next year. The New England Revolution are the defending Supporters' Shield champions, while it remains to be seen who the MLS Cup defending champions will be.